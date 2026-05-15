Long John Silver’s reopened its newly built location in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Long John Silver’s has reopened its newly rebuilt location at 2220 Lebanon Church Road in West Mifflin.

The restaurant debuts with a refreshed, modern design aimed at enhancing the guest experience.

The updated establishment features efficient ordering options for dining in, taking out and using the Long John Silver’s app.

The reopening of the West Mifflin restaurant reflects the brand’s updated design standards, incorporating contemporary elements throughout the space.

Kevin Kupniewski, executive vice president of OpCo Operations for Long John Silver’s, expressed enthusiasm for the updated location. Kupniewski stated, “This updated location reflects the future of Long John Silver’s, combining our iconic menu with a fresh, modern design. We’re excited to welcome our West Mifflin guests back and give them an even better place to enjoy the seafood they love.”

The modernized design includes updated furniture, new artwork and digital menu boards to improve customer interaction and ambiance. These enhancements are visible throughout the restaurant.

The Lebanon Church Road location will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, the restaurant will remain open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

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