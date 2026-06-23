Foggy start to Tuesday, before sunny skies for remainder of the day

PITTSBURGH — Patchy fog may slow your commute early Tuesday, but sunshine returns for the afternoon.

By mid-morning, clouds and fog will mix with sunshine as drier air moves in and humidity levels drop. Temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 70s, about average for this time of the year.

We’ll enjoy a nice break Wednesday and early Thursday, but humidity will creep up late in the day, increasing the chance for showers ahead of the next system.

A slow-moving cold front will keep the rain chances going Friday and into the weekend, with a few thunderstorms possible as well.

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