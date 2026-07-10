Heavy rain possible this afternoon, dry weather coming next week

PITTSBURGH — Some light rain will move through the area this morning with the potential for a storm or two. As a cold front presses south, the threat of storms will ramp up this afternoon with heavy rain and flooding the primary concern... especially over any areas that already got heavy rain yesterday.

A few showers or storms could linger into this evening, but we should be mostly quiet overnight with lows still hanging close to 70.

With a weak disturbance still nearby, a pop-up shower or storm can’t be ruled out Saturday afternoon, although most neighborhoods won’t see it. Less humid air moves in Saturday night and will allow for a nice but warm end to the weekend.

Dry weather and sunshine can be expected early next week with more heat on tap as we approach Tuesday and Wednesday. At least a couple of 90 degree days are possible before a cool down closer to next weekend.

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