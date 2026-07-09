Leetsdale prepares for thousands of visitors for Big Boy locomotive; officials emphasize heat safety

LEETSDALE, Pa. — Leetsdale is preparing for thousands of visitors Saturday as Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014, the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, makes one of its few scheduled weekend stops during its cross-country tour.

The train is expected to arrive between 6:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. at 1st & Ferry Street, according to Quaker Valley Fire District Chief Ryan Buttermore. He said the weekend timing is expected to draw one of the largest crowds of the tour.

“It’s one of the only stops that I believe is on a weekend,” Buttermore said. “We’ve had folks that have been calling the borough building, the fire department, businesses in this industrial park for the last several months from as far away as Michigan, Indiana,” he said.

Borough officials say the Big Boy Train Stop is on private property, and as a result, Leetsdale Borough is unable to provide or designate parking. Visitors are asked to “use their own discretion when selecting a parking location” and obey all posted signs.

Emergency crews are preparing for the large crowds, with the Quaker Valley Fire District setting up emergency services in the center of the event area.

Officials are also emphasizing heat safety after more than 100 people were treated for heat-related illnesses during the locomotive’s stop in Berks County last week.

“We’re getting reports from the National Weather Service daily telling us it’s going to be likely in the low to mid-80s,” Buttermore said.

Many spectators are expected to arrive hours before the train, some as early as Saturday morning. To help visitors cope with the warm weather, organizers will have food vendors at Henle Park on the opposite side of the tracks, along with bottled water and areas where people can cool off.

“We’ll be offering bottled water, things like that, possibly a cooling station depending upon how hot it does get for the day,” Buttermore said.

Officials encourage visitors to stay hydrated, dress for the weather and arrive early while following directions from emergency personnel throughout the event.

You can track the locomotive here.

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