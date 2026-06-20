Isolated storms possible overnight into Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Sun and clouds through sunset with a few showers and isolated storms in spots on Saturday.

Storms could become severe and produce hail, gusty winds, and lightning through early evening. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid-50s.

Increasing clouds for Father’s Day with a stray shower possible; highs will be in the upper 70s. Rain develops late overnight into Monday. Monday morning will have steady heavy rain at times for the first half of the day.

In the evening, a few storms could be possible south of I-70.

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