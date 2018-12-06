PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 3:11 p.m. - There will be snow in the area this evening.
LIVE NOW: Track the snow on Doppler 11 Radar
Related Headlines
We're tracking the threat of a moderate burst of snow which could cause a quick accumulation during the evening commute. Visibility could also drop in moderate bands of snow.
Download the WPXI News App for weather and breaking news alerts
Temperatures will drop below freezing, with untreated surfaces becoming icy before midnight.
Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper is updating his forecast now for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Snow showers will arrive for the evening commute.
Most areas will see an inch or less of accumulation through tonight although isolated higher totals of up to two inches are possible north of the Pittsburgh area.
Temperatures have fallen into the mid-20s Thursday morning and could lead to a few slick spots, especially on untreated roads.
STORM TRACKER: Snow showers moving across area through Thursday
Areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility are expected as winds gust to 25 and 30 mph. Use caution while driving.
Initially, snow may melt as temperatures will be above freezing. However, heavier bursts could lead to some light accumulation on the roads, especially bridges and overpasses, as they cool quicker.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track this system.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}