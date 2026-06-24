Lower humidity, seasonal temperatures make for enjoyable Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Enjoy some outdoor time Wednesday and take advantage of the great weather. Lower humidity and seasonal temperatures around 80 degrees will make a walk around the block or outdoor lunch or dinner enjoyable.

Muggy weather returns late Thursday along with the threat of scattered showers and a few storms through early Friday. A steadier round of rain is possible late Friday through part of the day Saturday, with some areas picking up more than 1 inch of rain through the period.

The back half of the weekend will not be as wet, with breaks in the rain by Sunday as the slow-moving system moves out.

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