Monday highs pushing into the 70s despite starting the day in the 40s

It will be a roller coaster week of temperatures for the first full week of May, and you’ll need the umbrella from time to time.

Monday will end up being a pretty good day with highs pushing into the lower 70s. Other than a stray sprinkle, it should be dry.

A few isolated showers or a storm is possible in spots Monday evening and overnight. Don’t be surprised if you hear thunder.

A few showers and storms will be possible Tuesday. A steadier rain develops at night and will continue into Wednesday morning as cooler air returns to the forecast.

Highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s for most of the second half of the work week. The weekend will be a bit warmer but with a chance of a few showers.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News on WPXI. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

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