Local

Local firefighter recalls being hit by car, thrown over guardrail while responding to fallen tree

By WPXI.com News Staff
Local firefighter recalls being hit by car, thrown over guardrail while responding to fallen tree
By WPXI.com News Staff

NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A young firefighter feels lucky to be alive after being hit by a car while responding to a fallen tree.

Twenty-year-old Logan Lilley was helping to direct traffic along Route 40 in North Franklin Township when he says the car came flying around a corner.

Coming up at 6 on Channel 11, reporter Christine D’Antonio hears from Lilley about the hit-and-run crash that threw him over a guardrail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read