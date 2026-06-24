Local firefighter recalls being hit by car, thrown over guardrail while responding to fallen tree

NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A young firefighter feels lucky to be alive after being hit by a car while responding to a fallen tree.

Twenty-year-old Logan Lilley was helping to direct traffic along Route 40 in North Franklin Township when he says the car came flying around a corner.

Coming up at 6 on Channel 11, reporter Christine D’Antonio hears from Lilley about the hit-and-run crash that threw him over a guardrail.

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