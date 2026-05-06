Most of the region gets a break from soggy conditions through Friday

PITTSBURGH — We’ll get a break in our soggy pattern on Thursday with some sunshine and only a spotty shower or two possible. Friday will also be mainly dry, but showers will pop up from time to time with a steadier rain developing late in the day.

And the weekend will not be all bad either. While we are looking for wet weather to settle in, the weekend will not be a washout. Off and on rain will dampen your plans through early afternoon Saturday, with a break in the rain moving in for Saturday evening.

Mother’s Day will start dry as well with peaks of sunshine and milder temperatures near 70, so enjoy some time outdoors with mom. Rain returns during the early afternoon and continues off and on through the evening.

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