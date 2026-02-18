On and off showers today with rain steadiest in the afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Take the umbrella with you as you head out the door. On and off showers will be with us through the day Wednesday with the steadiest rain in the afternoon. There could even be a rumble of thunder this afternoon, especially north of Pittsburgh.

Another round of showers is likely Thursday night and Friday. Rain will be a bit heavier, but most of it will be gone by lunchtime Friday.

Temperatures will be much colder this weekend with a chance of snow Sunday or a rain/snow mix.

