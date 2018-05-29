A few stray showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue Monday evening.
A mostly clear sky will develop overnight with temperatures in the upper 60s.
Patchy fog is likely to develop and may limit visibility Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s.
While it will be hot and humid, it’s won't be record heat. The record high temperature for the day is 95 degrees in 1881. A record warm minimum temperature may be broken Tuesday morning. The current record is 69 degrees, set in from 2013. The forecast is for 68 degrees,
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return Wednesday through Friday of this week as the remnants from Subtropical Storm Alberto lift north through the South and Midwest this week. Moisture will be enhanced across our region during this time, which will lead to periods of wet weather.
