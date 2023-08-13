Peaceful weather day Sunday after Saturday’s severe storms

PITTSBURGH — It was a busy night of weather across western Pennsylvania.

We are much more quiet today with plenty of sunshine ahead once we get rid of some morning cloud cover and fog. Even though it will be a warm day, you’ll notice the drop off in humidity as we head deeper into the afternoon.

Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next system for Monday. Some showers will move in as early as mid-day with storms possible by the evening and night-time hours. There’s some uncertainty with exactly how far north the unstable air will get, but areas south of Pittsburgh will have to watch for strong storms again with strong winds and heavy rain the main threats.

Behind the front, we cool down for mid-week with several dry days in a row. A warm up will take place next weekend with the return of 90 degree temps possible!

