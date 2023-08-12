Cold front could bring potential severe storms to Pittsburgh-area

PITTSBURGH — Watch for a brief shower or storm in spots this morning. Otherwise, it should be a decent day until we get later in the afternoon. A cold front will drop south and spread in storms after 3 or 4 p.m., first for areas along I-80 and then closer to Pittsburgh early this evening. Any storm has the potential to become severe with the primary threat being damaging wind gusts and hail, although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Storms should clear the area after sunset with drier air moving in overnight.

Sunday looks fantastic with plentiful sunshine and lower humidity. That won’t last long though as a stronger system moves in from the west Monday. That will mean more off and on showers and storms with the potential of strong storms again by late-day. Behind that system, it trends cooler and less humid again for mid-week.

