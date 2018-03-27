  • Pittsburgh rainfall above average for first part of year

    Updated:

    It has been a wet first quarter of 2018.  

    We've logged nearly 13 inches of precipitation as of 8 a.m. Tuesday and could pick up another 2 inchesor more through Friday.  Normal precipitation through March 27 is about 7.5 inches. 

    Related Headlines

    We have been stuck in several active patterns so far this year, which has increased not only the amount of rain and snow we've seen but also the frequency.  

    Our weather continues to look unsettled into next week.  So, we can expect to easily add to these numbers.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh rainfall above average for first part of year

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rain showers falling across area Tuesday, continuing throughout week

  • Headline Goes Here

    Temperatures rising slightly as possible storms approach

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wind chills will fall into teens Thursday night

  • Headline Goes Here

    Icy spots possible for Thursday morning commute