Pittsburgh rainfall above average for first part of year

It has been a wet first quarter of 2018.
We've logged nearly 13 inches of precipitation as of 8 a.m. Tuesday and could pick up another 2 inchesor more through Friday. Normal precipitation through March 27 is about 7.5 inches.
We have been stuck in several active patterns so far this year, which has increased not only the amount of rain and snow we've seen but also the frequency.
Our weather continues to look unsettled into next week. So, we can expect to easily add to these numbers.
