PITTSBURGH - Two men are facing charges in a shooting death in South Oakland, not far from Schenley Park.
Police arrested Velmon Dowling, 21, and Shayne Andrew Craighead, 22, in the slaying of 24-year-old Hasan Ishmae Abdul-Rabb.
Officers were called to Ward Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a body lying in the street. When they arrived, they found Abdul-Rabb had been shot at least once.
He died at the scene.
TRENDING NOW:
- Hamilton musical coming to Pittsburgh
- Man shot to death in street blocks away from Schenley Park
- Skimming device found at GetGo in North Hills
- VIDEO: Here's how to download a copy of the data Facebook keeps on you
There is a lot of University of Pittsburgh student housing on Ward Street and residents say it is typically quiet. It's also a couple of blocks away from the campus.
Man found shot to death in South Oakland. Search for suspect and motive ongoing. Talking to neighbors nearby. WATCH @WPXI 11 @ 11. pic.twitter.com/Mhg5VAcgGJ— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) March 27, 2018
"We are just trying to get to the bottom of how this body ended up here on the street," said Alicia George, with the Pittsburgh police.
A motive for the shooting has not been released.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}