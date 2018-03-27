  • Two men arrested in deadly shooting near Schenley Park

    PITTSBURGH - Two men are facing charges in a shooting death in South Oakland, not far from Schenley Park.

    Police arrested Velmon Dowling, 21, and Shayne Andrew Craighead, 22, in the slaying of 24-year-old Hasan Ishmae Abdul-Rabb.

    Officers were called to Ward Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a body lying in the street. When they arrived, they found Abdul-Rabb had been shot at least once. 

    He died at the scene.

    There is a lot of University of Pittsburgh student housing on Ward Street and residents say it is typically quiet. It's also a couple of blocks away from the campus.

    "We are just trying to get to the bottom of how this body ended up here on the street," said Alicia George, with the Pittsburgh police.

    A motive for the shooting has not been released.

     

