Rain leaving the area this morning, returning Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Grab a jacket heading out the door Monday. Chilly, breezy conditions will be with us throughout the day as temperatures barely get out of the 50s.

Rain showers will be long gone by the end of the morning commute. Most of the day will be dry, but breezy and cool with wind gusts 25-30 mph at times.

We’ll see a few rain showers Tuesday with even cooler air arriving for the remainder of the week; highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

