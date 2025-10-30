Rain may slow down your morning commute, ponding and hydroplaning are possible

PITTSBURGH — Rain will slow you down at times Thursday with many areas seeing rain for the morning commute. Ponding and hydroplaning will be an issue on area roads. Some of the rain could be heavy.

Another round of rain moves in as people are heading home from work and school and continues off and on through Thursday night. A few thunderstorms could also fire up bringing heavier downpours. The best chance of a thunderstorm will be east of Pittsburgh.

Rain will gradually move out early Friday with gradual clearing through the day; however, winds will be increasing with gusts 30-35 mph possible. Right now, the Trick or Treat forecast for Friday is dry, but kids will need extra layers to battle the wind and the chilly temps.

