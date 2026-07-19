Air quality alert issued for Western Pennsylvania because of wildfire smoke

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued another Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Western Pennsylvania because of wildfire smoke.

The alert is in effect for Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, Armstrong, Indiana, Cambria, Beaver, Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington, Greene, Fayette, and Somerset counties.

The DEP says wildfire smoke from Canada and Minnesota is pushing ozone pollution levels into the Code Orange range.

Sensitive groups, like children, older adults and those with respiratory conditions, are encouraged to avoid heavy outdoor activity.

Residents and businesses within the Air Quality Alert areas are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution by:

Avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment

Avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials

You can check your area’s air quality by visiting AirNow.gov and searching your ZIP code.

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