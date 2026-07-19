Former Pittsburgh-area Congressman dies

PITTSBURGH — A former congressman who represented the Pittsbugh area has died.

Former Allegheny County Councilman and GOP Chair Sam DeMarco confirms to Channel 11 that Congress Tim Murphy (R-18) has died.

Murphy served in Congress from 2003 until his resignation in 2017. Before his career in Congress, he served in the Pennsylvania Senate.

The circumstances of his death weren’t immediately available.

The Republican Committee of Allegheny County remembers Murphy as dedicated to representing his constituents and serving his country with “conviction and commitment.”

“We are grateful for his contributions and the lasting impact he made on his community and our nation,” the Republican Committee of Allegheny County statement said in part.

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