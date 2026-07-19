Crews start sliding new Commercial Street Bridge into place

PITTSBURGH — Days after the old Commercial Street Bridge was imploded, the new bridge is being slid into place.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said crews started the lateral slide of the new I-376 Commercial Street Bridge around 10 a.m. Sunday.

In all, PennDOT says the fully constructed bridge will move 102 feet into its new place. It’s being moved with a skidding system that slowly aligns it with the Parkway East.

Each of the 42 skid shoes can operate independently, with integrated hydraulic jacks used to lift the load from its temporary supports and set it down on the permanent bearings.

PennDOT didn’t say when the slide could be completed. Click here to watch the slide happen live.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

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