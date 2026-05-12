Rain moves back into Pittsburgh region tonight

PITTSBURGH — Expect a mix of sun & clouds with a light south wind this afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees before dropping into the 50s overnight. Evening conditions will begin dry, but showers will develop late.

Wet weather is expected for the Wednesday morning commute, and another round of scattered showers and storms is expected in the afternoon.

A few isolated afternoon storms could be strong to severe. The main threat from severe storms on Wednesday afternoon will be damaging winds.

Lingering rain showers are possible Thursday morning, and it will be much cooler, with temperatures only in the mid-50s.

Warm Friday highs jump back to the upper 60s with warmer air on the way, with a pattern switch into the weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, highs are in the mid to upper 70s.

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