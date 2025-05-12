Rain returns with a week of unsettled weather

PITTSBURGH — After a spectacular weekend of weather, it will be touch and go much of this week.

Clouds will increase Monday with a few showers possible by Monday evening. Most of the day will be dry with highs in the upper 70s.

Steadier rain arrives tonight and will continue into Tuesday morning. Rain will taper off to numerous showers during the day with a chance of a rumble of thunder during the afternoon and evening.

It will remain unsettled much of the week with rounds of showers and storms. There will be many dry hours, but most locations will see 1″-2″ of rain through Saturday.

