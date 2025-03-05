Rain to start the day with scattered storms this afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Wet roads will greet you as you head out the door this morning.

Rain will taper off through the morning to spotty showers. A bit of sun might even break through toward lunch.

Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and some of the storms could be severe. Damaging winds and heavy rain will be possible with the storms. Large hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The worst of the weather should be clear of the area by 7 p.m.

Much colder air wraps back into the area Wednesday night and Thursday triggering on and off snow showers for the day Thursday. Most of the area will see a dusting of snow on the grassy areas.

