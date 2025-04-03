Rain and storms Thursday morning, hail and gusty winds will be possible

PITTSBURGH — You will probably need back up plans for any outdoor activities over the next several days.

Rain will be ongoing for much of the area much of the morning with some stronger storms possible. Gusty winds and hail will be possible with the strongest storms Thursday morning. There will be some dry hours before the next wave of rain moves in late in the day and Thursday night. The heaviest rain Thursday night will be south of Pittsburgh.

Rain will taper off Friday morning giving us several dry hours Friday afternoon. The next wave of rain moves in Friday night with on and off showers and storms Saturday. Many areas this weekend will pick up an additional one to two inches of rain.

