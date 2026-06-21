Rainy start to Monday with flooding, strong winds possible in some areas

PITTSBURGH — The weather will be pleasant on Friday evening with increasing clouds. It will be Cloudy overnight with rain moving in during the morning commute.

Rain is expected Monday morning and will be steady to heavy at times with thunder.

Travel will be impacted by heavy rain that will reduce visibility and create ponding on roads. You’ll want to keep extra distance between vehicles and allow extra time to get to your destination.

Click here to track the rain with LIVE Radar.

Heavy rain could produce localized flooding through the day and evening. Remember to have a way to get alerts and if you see rising water, always make sure to get to higher ground. Scattered showers and storms are expected in the afternoon.

Severe Threats 6/22/2026 Severe Threats 6/22/2026 (WPXI/WPXI)

There is a chance for isolated severe storms south and east of Pittsburgh.Severe storms could produce damaging winds and frequent lightning. An isolated tornado chance is very low but can’t be ruled out; mainly south and east of Pittsburgh.

Comfortable conditions are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds; highs will be in the upper 70s. Increasing humidity is expected later in the day on Thursday, with showers at night. Highs will get back into the 80s late week and into the weekend.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

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