Scattered showers Thursday with a thunderstorm possible later

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

Severe storms Heavy rain moved through the Pittsburgh area Tuesday morning, causing flood concerns.

PITTSBURGH — One round of showers is pushing out of the area this morning, but a couple of downpours could linger north and east of Pittsburgh through 7 a.m. It feels tropical as you step out, but relief is on the way by this evening.

Along that transition, widely scattered showers will re-develop this afternoon, but ingredients don’t support any severe weather. A thunderstorm is possible but any rain shouldn’t last long. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s tonight as much drier air pours into the region.

The weekend looks cool, but Saturday has trended warmer ahead of a secondary cold front. The main threat for rain will come Saturday night and early Sunday along that front with only an isolated shower possible Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will take another dip early next week.

