0 Showers possible Saturday ahead of Sunday snowstorm

PITTSBURGH - Keep your winter gear and your snow shovels handy as two snow makers move through the area through the weekend.

A mix of rain or snow is possible late Friday night into Saturday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday for Indiana County and the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette Counties for the potential of 1 inch of snow and a glaze of ice.

Additional light rain showers or snow showers will be possible Saturday afternoon.

Prepare for dangerous travel conditions Sunday into Monday, as a powerful storm brings several inches of shoveling snow to the area.

Plan now, for snow-covered, icy road conditions-especially late Sunday into early Monday morning.

The storm is still developing, but the latest updates include a storm track leaving a footprint of 3"-5" of heavy, wet plowable snow for most of the area-with higher amounts possible.

Snow will begin during the day Sunday, and while some snow will melt on treated roads at first, a period of steady, moderate to heavy snow could quickly make roads cold enough for snow to pile up.

At times, snow could fall at a rate of 1" per hour during the peak of the storm, quickly changing road conditions and making travel hazardous.

There is still a chance the storm could track farther south, which would lower the overall amount of snow in our area. However, there has been consistency in several of the computer models indicating significant snow for our area. In fact, this could be our biggest snowfall of the season so far, topping the 4.2" we shoveled back on February 20th.

Most of the steady snow should wrap up before the morning commute Monday, however, crews will be battling arctic cold in the wake of the storm which will quickly freeze any slush that isn't treated.

Plan now for disruptions, as the current forecast would likely cause school delays Monday.

As always, the forecast for this storm will change as new details about the storm track develop, so check back often for updates.

