Showers and storms on and off throughout Monday

PITTSBURGH — Have the umbrella ready to go today and be ready for fast changing conditions.

Several waves of showers and storms will be possible throughout the day Monday. Travel will be impacted with heavy rain that will reduce visibility, create ponding on roads. You’ll want to keep extra distance between vehicles and allow extra time to get to your destination.

Shower and storms will be on and off throughout the day with pockets of heavy rain at times. There is a chance for severe storms today, especially south and east of Pittsburgh. Severe storms could produce damaging winds and frequent lightning. An isolated tornado chance is very low but can’t be ruled out, mainly south and east of Pittsburgh.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

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