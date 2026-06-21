PITTSBURGH — An ambulance carrying a patient crashed into an SUV in Banksville.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said a Medical Rescue Team South Authority ambulance was transporting a person in critical condition on Sunday afternoon.

While en route, the ambulance T-boned an SUV at the intersection of Banksville Road and McMonagle Avenue, officials say.

Another MRTSA ambulance was sent to the scene to finish the original patient’s journey to a hospital.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital in a Pittsburgh ambulance in stable condition.

Investigators said no other injuries were reported.

Ambulance carrying patient crashes into SUV in Banksville An ambulance carrying a patient crashed into an SUV in Banksville. (WPXI/WPXI)

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