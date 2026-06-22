2 men charged after drug bust in Westmoreland County

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Two men are facing charges after an undercover drug operation conducted by local police.

Information shared by the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office said undercover officers were in contact with a man named Devin Holt, of Wilkinsburg.

The undercover officer was acting as if they wanted to buy methamphetamine from Holt.

Police said Holt directed the undercover officer to a house on Linshan Drive in North Huntingdon Township for the deal. Police said the officer was told over the phone to go through a basement door to exchange money, which was pre-recorded, for the drugs.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and North Huntingdon Township police officers returned to the house with a search warrant the following day. The homeowner, Russell Heyz, was taken into custody, along with two co-conspirators.

Inside the house, police said they found crystal methamphetamine, gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), scales and packaging baggies

Police said Heyz told officers he would provide the co-conspirators with crystal meth at times. One of the two told officers Heyz would give them the drugs in exchange for profit, fun or sexual intercourse. Police made no mention of charges filed against those two people in their initial release.

Heyz and Holt are both facing drug-related charges.

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