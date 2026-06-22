Cranberry Township Police search for suspect involved in Beaver County incident

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cranberry Township police spent hours searching for a suspect who was involved in an incident in Beaver County.

According to Cranberry Township Police Chief Ken Ruckel, an incident happened in New Brighton earlier Sunday evening. The details on that incident have not been released at this time. Ruckel said the suspect vehicle in the New Brighton situation fled to Cranberry Township. Police located the vehicle and tried to pull it over, but said the suspect ran away on foot once it was pulled over.

Officers then spent hours in the area of Rochester Road, near the municipal building, looking for that person.

Pennsylvania State Police were also called to the scene.

Police said the search ultimately ended with negative results.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity or unusual behavior is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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