Slight chance of showers Saturday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — The weekend is shaping up to be 50-50 for outdoor plans, with showers late Saturday and on-and-off showers and storms Sunday.

Most of Saturday will be dry but cloudy, with a slight chance for showers during the afternoon and a better chance for rain after midnight.

Steadier rain and a few thunderstorms will be possible Sunday with an early morning round of wet weather, then scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. A few areas may see repeated rounds of showers and storms which could increase the threat for localized flooding. Stronger storms may also develop pending how many breaks in the rain we see through the afternoon.

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