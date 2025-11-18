Snow and rain showers Tuesday morning, changing to rain showers

Cold temperatures will set the stage for a quick round of snow mixing with rain early Tuesday, and some spots could see a little sleet.

Areas west of Pittsburgh will see the mix developing around sunrise, when temperatures will be colder, and a few slick spots are possible.

A later start, around 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in Pittsburgh, should allow temperatures to climb above freezing, reducing the threat for icy travel; however, an earlier start is also possible, so check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast before heading out.

All areas will see a gradual warming trend through the day, changing any mix to a chilly rain with highs in the upper 30s.

