Storms develop on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Overnight storms could bring damaging winds and downpours late Wednesday into Thursday, so have a way to stay weather-aware before heading to bed.

Storms will move into the area before midnight Wednesday, then continue off and on through early Thursday morning.

Heavy rain could create localized flood concerns, and strong winds may create wind damage for parts of the area. If conditions are right, an isolated tornado is also possible.

Overnight storms are particularly dangerous, so check the live Severe Weather Team 11 forecast often for updates and have the Severe Weather Team 11 app downloaded on your phone with alerts set for Severe Thunderstorm, Flood and Tornado watches and warnings.

This system is still developing, and the exact timing and location of the severe weather threats will come into better focus as we head through the day Wednesday.

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