Strong winds expected as rain sticks around through evening

Rain will continue today, along with the chance for a few gusty storms.

TRACK THE RAIN WITH OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR

There may not be much lightning with this line, but strong winds are expected, and gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph. Make sure to stay weather aware. Behind this main line, expect rain on and off through the evening and eventually tapering off overnight. It will be windy with gusts up to 30 mph.

Much cooler air will follow this system with highs around 60 degrees and breezy conditions Monday. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out. Then a few showers may be possible again Tuesday evening with even cooler air arriving for the remainder of the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group