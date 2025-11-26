Strong winds and falling temperatures for your holiday travel day

PITTSBURGH — Rain will head out of the area Wednesday, but it will be replaced by strong winds and falling temperatures during the afternoon.

Showers will wrap up by lunchtime as winds pick up, and temperatures fall from the mid 50s into the 30s by evening. Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph will be possible.

Temperatures will stay cold for the rest of the week. High temperatures Thanksgiving day will struggle to get above freezing with wind chills in the upper teens and lower 20s much of the day. We could see a few flurries in Pittsburgh during the afternoon.

Snow showers will pick up late Thursday and Friday bringing several inches north of I-80 and a quick coating will be possible as far south as Pittsburgh. The cold sticks around for Black Friday shoppers with wind chills in the teens.

