Sunny skies but chilly temperatures on Monday

PITTSBURGH — Expect sun and clouds, and windy weather with temperatures below average in the low to mid 40s on Monday.

Wind chills through the afternoon will be in the low to mid-30s this afternoon. Turning colder tonight, lows drop below the freezing mark.

The next system arrives on Tuesday with the chance for a snow/rain mix developing during the mid-morning hours, then changing to all rain by midday. Snow showers will likely linger a bit longer north of Pittsburgh, especially in our far northern counties.

Dry weather returns for Wednesday with a gradual warm-up through the end of the week. The next chance for rain will come on Thursday evening with occasional rain showers on Friday.

The weekend will be near average with highs in the 50s.

