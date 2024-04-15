Weather

Sunny, warm to start the week

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

WPXI CLOUDS AND SUN Hot and humid with a chance of an isolated shower. (pixabay)

PITTSBURGH — It will be much quieter today than last night with plenty of sunshine. The worst of the weather Sunday night was north of Pittsburgh, with localized flash flooding and dozens of large hail reports.

It will be a warm start to the week. Highs Tuesday could reach into the mid to upper 70s.

The next chance for wet weather will return by midweek. Scattered showers and storms return for Wednesday with many dry hours throughout the day.

