No one hurt when fleeing vehicle hits Pittsburgh Marathon barricade Saturday night, police say

PITTSBURGH — Someone drove into barricades along the Pittsburgh Marathon route Saturday night.

Police tell Channel 11 that about 50 vehicles gathered downtown around 11:15 p.m., attempting to street race.

When officers came to break it up, the vehicles started driving away. One of the fleeing vehicles went through security fences and barricades erected at Boulevard of the Allies and Stanwix Street.

Police say no one was hurt. The barriers along the marathon route were quickly replaced. No arrests have been made at this point.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group