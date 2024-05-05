Local

No one hurt when fleeing vehicle hits Pittsburgh Marathon barricade Saturday night, police say

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Damaged fence along Pittsburgh marathon route

PITTSBURGH — Someone drove into barricades along the Pittsburgh Marathon route Saturday night.

Police tell Channel 11 that about 50 vehicles gathered downtown around 11:15 p.m., attempting to street race.

When officers came to break it up, the vehicles started driving away. One of the fleeing vehicles went through security fences and barricades erected at Boulevard of the Allies and Stanwix Street.

Police say no one was hurt. The barriers along the marathon route were quickly replaced. No arrests have been made at this point.

