Sunshine to mix with clouds Monday before winds pick up later

PITTSBURGH — Sunshine will mix with some high clouds this afternoon as temperatures turn warmer through the day. Highs will rise into the low to mid 70s. Clouds will increase along with winds this evening. Gusts could reach up to 30 mph with higher gusts in down-sloping winds off the ridges through the overnight.

Scattered rain showers are expected by the early morning commute on Tuesday, with the chance for some thunder. Highs will be around 70 degrees in the afternoon with a few showers or storms that could develop again later in the day.

Rain is expected throughout the day on Wednesday with gusty winds and some thunder. Rainfall could be heavy to steady at times, creating ponding on the roadways. Behind this system comes much cooler air for the end of the work week; highs will only make it to the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s into the start of the next weekend.

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