Temperatures dip into the 40s overnight, rebounding back near the 80s

PITTSBURGH — What a morning! Temperatures have dipped into the 40s in some neighborhoods under clear skies and calm winds. Highs will rebound closer to 80 degrees today, which is very seasonable for late June.

An incoming front will bring the chance for a few morning showers Thursday, with an increasing threat for storms Thursday afternoon. While not a slam dunk, it is possible we again see at least a few storms go strong with damaging winds and heavy rain as the primary threats.

The front lingers through Friday and Saturday, which will keep the chance for showers around, although many hours will be dry. We’ll see a push of drier air Sunday, which should lower humidity levels a bit to wrap up the weekend.

Get ready for heat next week as a big dome of high pressure settles over the Great Lakes. We are likely to see our first 90 degree day of the year, and there could potentially be multiple as we head into the middle of next week.

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