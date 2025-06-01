Temperatures drop overnight, smoke from Canadian wildfires creates hazy sky in our area

It will be pleasant but cool this evening as temperatures fall from the 60s into the 50s.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires is high in the atmosphere and keeping our sky looking hazy. No impacts are expected here at this time from the smoke, but that may change in the coming days. Smoke may increase in the area again on Monday evening and through the day on Tuesday. Make sure to check back for the latest.

We turn chilly again tonight; temperatures fall to the low 40s and upper 30s with some colder spots possible that could create frost. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Forest, Clarion and eastern Tucker counties from 1 a.m. through 8 a.m. Monday. Frost could damage or kill sensitive outdoor plants/vegetation, so make sure to cover them or bring them indoors before bed tonight.

Monday will start chilly, but it will be sunny and much warmer by the afternoon. Highs are expected to be back closer to normal in the low to mid 70s. The sunny stretch continues Tuesday, but with much warmer marks, highs will jump into the 80s. The heat will continue through Thursday with highs in the 80s along with noticeably more humid air. The chance for scattered thunderstorms returns Thursday through Saturday.

