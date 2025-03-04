Temperatures to jump up near 60 this afternoon





PITTSBURGH — You can lose the heavy coat later today as temperatures jump from the lower 30s to the upper 50s this afternoon. A few places will touch off at 60 degrees by the end of the day. Any clouds this morning will give way to some sunshine this afternoon.

Our next storm system arrives Tuesday night with widespread rain that will continue into Wednesday morning. You can expect a wet Wednesday morning commute that will lead to slowdowns for the start of the day.

Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and some of the storms could be strong. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be possible with the storms.

Much colder air wraps back into the area Wednesday night and Thursday triggering on and off snow showers for the day Thursday.

