Temperatures jumping from 30s to 70s throughout the day

PITTSBURGH — You’ll need to dress in layers heading out the door Monday with temperatures jumping from the 30s to the 70s through the day. You could be scraping frost off your car windshield in the morning and cranking the AC for the drive home.

Severe weather is possible late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening as a strong cold front approaches the area. Temperatures jump to the low 80s on Tuesday ahead of the storms. Storms could produce very large hail and damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Make sure to check the forecast for the latest timing and potential for severe weather for Tuesday.

The next chance for showers and storms will come on Thursday with more wet weather for Friday. Next weekend looks dry but cooler with highs below average in the 60s.

