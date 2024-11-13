Temperatures slide into 20s Wednesday morning

PITTSBURGH — You might want a heavier coat as you step out the door today. Temperatures will be in the 20s in many areas as you head to work and school. Sun will help pump temperatures through the 30s and 40s today before topping out in the mid 50s this afternoon.

You will need and umbrella as rain showers return Thursday with a steadier light rain possible the second half of the day. Most of the day will be wet, but rain is not expected to be heavy.

