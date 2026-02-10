Temperatures soaring Tuesday, highs pushing into the mid 40s

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures will soar today, making it the warmest day we’ve seen in nearly four weeks. Highs will push into the mid 40s this afternoon, nearly 10 degrees above normal.

The warmer air will begin to melt some of the snowpack. The melting will create some low-level moisture allowing fog to form in a few spots. A spotty shower is possible toward evening.

Chillier air settles back in Wednesday. A few flurries will be possible during the day Wednesday.

High temperatures the second half of the week will mainly be in the 30s.

