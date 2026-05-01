PITTSBURGH — Runners will be battling cold temperatures during the Pittsburgh Marathon on Sunday.

It is alarming that after one of the warmest Aprils on record, this weekend could mark one of the coldest Pittsburgh marathons on record.

On average, morning lows are typically around 47 degrees. This year, the morning is expected to start at 35 degrees. The record low is 32 degrees.

Here’s a look at some of the coldest marathons on record:

This year’s Pittsburgh Marathon will be one of the coldest on record Runners will be battling cold temperatures during the Pittsburgh Marathon on Sunday. (WPXI/WPXI)

The good news is that there will not be any rain on Sunday. It will be the first time there is no measurable rain expected for the marathon since 2018.

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