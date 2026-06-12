Very muggy to start the weekend, cooling down once a cold front passes through

PITTSBURGH — It will be a very muggy start to the day with humidity finally easing a bit during the afternoon once a cold front passes through the area.

The front will bring another round of showers and storms to the area. A few storms could be strong to severe mainly south and east of Pittsburgh. Most of the storms are clear of the area by late in the afternoon.

Humidity will head out for the start of the weekend. It will still be a very warm Saturday, but the air will feel lighter. A new batch of showers and storms will move into the area for Sunday. Some of those storms could be strong with the potential for damaging winds.

A refreshing change is in store to start next week with lower humidity and highs in the 70s Monday Tuesday and Wednesday.

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