Man disgruntled by damage caused to his home during demolition of neighboring condemned house

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A homeowner is caught in a fight over who is responsible for paying to repair the damage caused to his house during the demolition of a condemned home next door.

Bill Johanas said he has complained about that condemned home next door for years. Its demolition was finally approved about a month ago.

He knew the demo would involve parts of his home, but what he didn’t know was that he would be left with the cost.

“I’m on disability,” said Johanas. “I have no money to do this. And they are sitting there telling me that I’m responsible and to take care of this.”

Bill is legally blind and receives care from family and friends. He said when crews started to take down the hallway that connected the homes, they left a massive hole in his house. Now two floors of his home are covered in what he calls plastic wrap.

“The ADA, the American Disabilities Act, says that any business that deals with the disabled has to keep them secure and safe, and they didn’t…they left me wide open,” said Johanas.

Channel 11 went to the City of New Kensington for answers.

“This particular property is under contract with the Westmoreland County Landbank and the wrecking crew that’s doing the demolition,” said New Kensington City Clerk John Zavadak. “And the Westmoreland County land bank owns the home. That is the extent of our involvement.”

Bill said he sat outside on his steps, too close to the demo, to stop the work being done. He said his house would have caved in if they continued without building temporary walls in his home first.

“I told them they can’t do anything else until we get a wall up here because that room extended out, ceiling and floor,” said Johanas.

The demolition has stopped for now, but Bill said he wants answers before the work continues.

Channel 11 reached out to the Westmorland County Landbank for answers but did not hear back.

The City Clerk said demolition on the home is set to resume on Monday of next week.

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